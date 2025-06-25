Kyiv bids farewell to Georgian volunteer fighter Vano Nadiradze, who fought on side of Ukraine in SOF. PHOTOS

On 25 June in Kyiv, a farewell ceremony was held for Georgian volunteer Lieutenant Colonel Vano Nadiradze, who led the Georgian group within Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. He had been fighting alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Tbilisi Life and published by Echo of the Caucasus (a Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty project), as relayed by Censor.NET.

According to Georgian media, the preliminary cause of Nadiradze’s death was a heart attack.

"Vano Nadiradze commanded the Georgian group within the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He regularly informed Georgian media and social media users about the progress of the war and the successes of the Ukrainian army," Tbilisi Life stated.

After the farewell ceremony in Kyiv, Nadiradze’s body will be transported to Georgia and is scheduled to arrive at Tbilisi Airport, Lasare Terminal, on 28 June at 5:50 p.m.

Vano Nadiradze held the Georgian military rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He joined the fight against Russian invaders on Ukraine’s side from the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

In his last Facebook post, Nadiradze reported that he was currently fighting in the Sumy region, where, according to him, Ukrainian soldiers had liberated four very important villages.

He promised to share more details later but never got the chance to do so.

The publication Georgia Online quoted a friend of Vano, who said he was about 19 kilometers away when Vano reported feeling unwell and asked for help. An ambulance was called, but the soldier died before medical personnel arrived.

