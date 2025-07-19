Complete ban on financial transactions and arms embargo: EU extends sanctions against Belarus

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Belarus in response to its assistance to Russia in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in the decision of the EU Council, published in the official journal of the European Union on July 19.

As noted, the EU Council approved a complete ban on financial transactions with Belarus. Earlier, Belarus was disconnected from the international SWIFT system. The EU also tightened sanctions against four Belarusian banks - Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, Development Bank, and Belinvestbank.

Also, for the first time, an embargo on arms imports from Belarus was introduced and the list of goods and technologies that can be used for military purposes (including machinery, metals, plastics, chemicals) and to strengthen the Belarusian military and industrial base was expanded. In addition, a ban on the transit of a number of goods through the territory of Belarus is introduced.

In addition, eight new Belarusian military-industrial complex entities have been added to the EU sanctions list: Belzovnishpromservice, OKB TSP, Design Bureau of Unmanned Helicopters, LEMT Scientific and Technical Center BelOMO, Laser Devices and Technologies, Vistan, Rukhservomotor, and Legmash.

In total, the list of restrictions now includes 55 Belarusian organizations. They are prohibited from disposing of assets in the EU, as well as receiving financial or material resources.

It is noted that these sanctions became part of a large 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions approved by the European Union the day before, on July 18.