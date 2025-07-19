Verkhovna Rada is preparing appeal to US Congress on assistance to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia, - Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada is preparing an appeal to the US Congress to strengthen sanctions against Russia and continue military and financial support for Ukraine.

This was reported by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to Suspilne TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada noted that he had met in Kyiv with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg.

"This is a person who is really doing a lot in the international arena to be a very powerful communicator with the new administration of President Trump. This is something that we talked about, the things that we talked about, I can't say to everyone. But from what I can tell you, we are very much looking forward to a powerful sanctions package from the US Senate and then the US House of Representatives," the parliamentarian said.

Stefanchuk said that the Verkhovna Rada is currently preparing a large appeal to the US Congress and the House of Representatives.