News Photo New Cabinet Personnel changes in government
194 "servants" and 13 People’s Deputies from Opposition Platform - For Life party voted for Svyrydenko’s new government - Zhelezniak. PHOTO

Among those who voted for the updated government of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko were deputies from "OPZZh" and unaffiliated members.

This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"Here is the new coalition — who voted for the new-old Svyrydenko lineup:

  • Servant of the People — 194
  • European Solidarity — 0
  • Fatherland — 0
  • For Life — 13
  • Holos — 1
  • Trust — 15
  • For the Future — 13
  • Recovery — 10
  • Unaffiliated — 7

That is, without the votes of former OPZZh and unaffiliated members, it would not have passed… A powerful new coalition. P.S. I voted against," he added.

Read more: Svyrydenko: No political loyalty, only figures and results

Svyrydenko's new government: how the parties voted

As a reminder, on 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

