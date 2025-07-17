194 "servants" and 13 People’s Deputies from Opposition Platform - For Life party voted for Svyrydenko’s new government - Zhelezniak. PHOTO

Among those who voted for the updated government of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko were deputies from "OPZZh" and unaffiliated members.

This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"Here is the new coalition — who voted for the new-old Svyrydenko lineup:

Servant of the People — 194

European Solidarity — 0

Fatherland — 0

For Life — 13

Holos — 1

Trust — 15

For the Future — 13

Recovery — 10

Unaffiliated — 7

That is, without the votes of former OPZZh and unaffiliated members, it would not have passed… A powerful new coalition. P.S. I voted against," he added.

As a reminder, on 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.