194 "servants" and 13 People’s Deputies from Opposition Platform - For Life party voted for Svyrydenko’s new government - Zhelezniak. PHOTO
Among those who voted for the updated government of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko were deputies from "OPZZh" and unaffiliated members.
This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.
"Here is the new coalition — who voted for the new-old Svyrydenko lineup:
- Servant of the People — 194
- European Solidarity — 0
- Fatherland — 0
- For Life — 13
- Holos — 1
- Trust — 15
- For the Future — 13
- Recovery — 10
- Unaffiliated — 7
That is, without the votes of former OPZZh and unaffiliated members, it would not have passed… A powerful new coalition. P.S. I voted against," he added.
As a reminder, on 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers under the leadership of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.
