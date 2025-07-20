Five camps for holding Russian prisoners of war are now operating, we have sufficient exchange fund - Coordination Center

Ukraine has a sufficient exchange fund to continue exchanges of prisoners of war with Russia.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Espresso, this was reported by the spokesman for the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War Petro Yatsenko.

"It should be understood that the work on the preparation of exchanges, including those that have taken place and those that I hope will take place, became possible because we, as the Coordination Center, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, are doing a lot of work. We are collecting information, finding information about our people who are in captivity and captivity, if we are talking about civilians," he said.

According to him, some of these exchanges would have taken place in any case, because there were exchanges already this year, even before the agreements in Istanbul.

"But thanks to these agreements, we managed to really release a large number of people, and this process continues. All the bodies involved in organizing the exchange process are working and will continue to work, no matter what happens. We have an exchange fund," Yatsenko added.

He noted that a common question asked by relatives is now: "Do you have enough Russian prisoners to exchange them?"

In this regard, the spokesperson noted that there are currently five camps for holding Russian prisoners of war.

"According to the Third Geneva Convention, they are held there. And we have a sufficient exchange fund to continue these exchanges and return our people from those terrible conditions," Yatsenko summarized.