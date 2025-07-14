Four prisoners of war escaped from convoy in Kramatorsk, - Andriushchenko. PHOTO

Russian prisoners of war escaped from a convoy in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. They have been put on the wanted list.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation, former adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko.

"The escaped Russian prisoners in Kramatorsk are military men. They don't speak Ukrainian and are looking for a vehicle to move on," he said, publishing a description.

The description states that the Russian prisoners of war escaped on 14 July and "may be hiding in the private sector on the outskirts of Kramatorsk, intending to take possession of vehicles".

