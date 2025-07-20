During day, occupiers attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: two people were injured, fires broke out, and houses were damaged

During the day on Sunday, July 20, Russian invaders attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih. Two people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported in a telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy used drones, artillery, and Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Nikopol district. Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove communities were affected. Two people were injured - a 39-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. They are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Dry grass was burning. Infrastructure, a private house and two cars were damaged.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Pavlohrad: nine high-rise buildings and educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

Russians fired a missile at Pavlohrad district. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

The occupiers attacked Synelnykove district with drones, artillery and anti-aircraft guns.

A car caught fire in the Novopavlivka community. In Velykomykhailivska, fields of barley and wheat were burning. Several private houses were damaged. In one of the yards, the fire engulfed the roof of a private house and outbuildings. A gas pipeline was damaged in Mezheva community.

Due to an enemy attack with an FPV drone, dry grass was burning in the Hrushevska community in Kryvyi Rih.