Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed 109 occupiers during day

During the day, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping hit 912 unique enemy targets.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the UFS .

In particular

204 units of personnel, of which 109 were liquidated;

68 vehicles and 40 motorcycles;

26 artillery systems, 5 armored vehicles and 1 tank.

"In addition, 28 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (copter and wing) were destroyed, and 14 UAV operators' take-off points were destroyed. In total, during July (01-20.07), 15430 targets were destroyed/injured, of which 3231 were enemy personnel," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders entered enemy dugout and planted anti-tank mine to destroy it. VIDEO