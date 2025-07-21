Russians have advanced towards Novotoretske, Shevchenko and four other settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Russians have advanced near 6 settlements in Donetsk region, fighting is ongoing near Kindrativka.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Poltavka, in Vilne Pole, Andriivka and Popov Yar. Fighting is ongoing in Kindrativka," the statement said.

