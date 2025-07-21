ENG
Russians have advanced towards Novotoretske, Shevchenko and four other settlements, - DeepState. MAP

Russians have advanced near 6 settlements in Donetsk region, fighting is ongoing near Kindrativka.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has advanced near Novotoretske, Shevchenko, Poltavka, in Vilne Pole, Andriivka and Popov Yar. Fighting is ongoing in Kindrativka," the statement said.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Kotliarivka, Novomykolaivka, Piddubne, Verkhniokamianske, and Fedorivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian advance in Donetsk region

Russian advance north of Pokrovsk
Russian advance near Vilne Pole

