More than 15 hits to certain objects recorded in Kyiv - Ihnat

More than 15 hits were recorded during a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv on 21 July.

The head of the Air Force Communications Department, Yurii Ihnat, said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The night was extremely difficult not only in the Ivano-Frankivsk region. It was also loud in other regions. Kyiv - unfortunately, we have more than a dozen hits. The night in Kyiv was quite restless, to put it mildly. Kharkiv and other regions were also attacked," he said.

According to Ihnat, the night attack cannot be called a special one, as there have been many such attacks before.

"In Kyiv, there are more than a dozen direct hits to certain objects. The rest - we see extremely serious damage in the areas of the city where downed targets fell. ... Air defence is working, downed missiles and drones still fall to the ground, not reaching their targets. Of course, we would like to destroy them away from populated areas, but it is not always possible," he added.

