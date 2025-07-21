Production of ammunition in Ukraine has increased 2.5 times, artillery - three times, - Umierov
Over the past two years, ammunition production in Ukraine has increased 2.5 times, and artillery production has tripled.
This was reported by the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umierov, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, the Ministry of Defense team has implemented systemic changes: it has restarted the AOS, created a State Logistics Operator, a digital ecosystem for the armed forces - "Army+," "Reserve+," DELTA, and has also streamlined procurement through the DOT.Chain system.
"95% of drones on the front line are Ukrainian," Umierov said.
He noted that in 2025, Ukraine received a record $43 billion in security assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password