Mobile TCRs have right to exist, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi

The Council does not rule out the introduction and use of mobile territorial centers for recruitment and social support.

This was stated by People's Servant MP Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"From the point of view of regulatory and legislative support, I do not see any problems, because the law does not stipulate that territorial centers for recruitment and social support must be located in clearly defined places," he said.

Venislavskyi recalled that Russia has recently been deliberately attacking TCR buildings in an attempt to intimidate citizens and create the impression that it is dangerous to be in the TCR.

"Given the targeted strikes by the Russian Federation, which it has been carrying out over the past month in the territory of the TCR, I believe that mobile TCRs—at the level of subordinate regulatory legal acts that can be adopted either by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine or even by the Armed Forces command—have a right to exist," the parliamentarian added.

