Up to 30,000 Ukrainians mobilized monthly. Things aren’t going as planned – Venislavskyi

Currently, Ukraine mobilizes up to 30,000 people monthly. The recruitment system is actively developing, and the number of volunteers willing to join the military service is increasing.

This was stated by People’s Deputy and member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi, during a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The President, as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, noted that we are conducting mobilization in accordance with the plans set by the General Staff and the Armed Forces Command. That is, up to 30,000 people are being mobilized every month. The processes continue," the deputy said.

According to Venislavskyi, the recruitment system in Ukraine is actively developing, and the number of volunteers joining the military service is growing.

"Our recruiting networks are developing quite intensively, and recruitment, so to speak, is increasing significantly. Whereas volunteers previously made up to 5%, now it’s over 10%, and this number continues to grow," he emphasized.

The deputy also added that all new mechanisms provided by legislation to support the mobilization process are already yielding results.

"I believe that mobilization is happening, perhaps not exactly as the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukrainian citizens would like. But in a war that has lasted three and a half years, no modern country has faced such a situation in nearly a hundred years. Therefore, we must operate based on reality. And, unfortunately, not everything always goes as desired. But I believe that gradually we will get there…" Venislavskyi concluded.

