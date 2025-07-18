Mobilized man beaten to death: two Kyiv TCR servicemen charged – SBI

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has charged the deputy head of the Podilskyi TCR and a soldier of the Shevchenkivskyi TCR in Kyiv in connection with actions that led to the death of a mobilized man.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, according to Censor.NET.

Both are in custody, and the court has extended their preventive measure until July 17.

The incident occurred in May 2025 during the transportation of mobilized personnel from a training center in Western Ukraine to Kyiv. One of the mobilized men, who had health issues, began behaving restlessly. The soldier beat him and used a stun gun. His commander, who was in the same bus, did not stop the subordinate.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, the man showed no signs of life — his death was confirmed at the parade ground.

The soldier is suspected of exceeding authority under martial law conditions, which led to severe consequences (Part 5, Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), while his commander is charged with intentional failure to stop a subordinate’s crime (Part 4, Article 426 of the Criminal Code). They face up to 12 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

