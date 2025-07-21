Putin believes he will win in long run, but he is wrong, - Pistorius

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not interested in genuine negotiations and believes in victory in the long term.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius during a meeting in Ramstein, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

As noted by Pistorius, coordination of assistance to Ukraine remains extremely important today.

He added that Putin continues to push his military agenda and is not interested in genuine negotiations. In the morning, the dictator talks about "peace," and in the evening, he launches drones and missiles against Ukraine.

"Putin wants to buy time with this cynical game. He believes that his military machine will prevail in the long run, but he is mistaken," the minister added.

We remind you that tonight Russian troops attacked the capital with missiles and UAVs. One man is known to have been killed and eight people injured, including a 15-year-old girl.