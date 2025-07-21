Barrot: EU will continue to increase pressure on Putin

During his visit to Kyiv, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot condemned Russia's nighttime strikes on civilian infrastructure in the capital and promised further pressure on Vladimir Putin.

He reported this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

Barrot posted photos from the scene of the strikes, including the area around the Lukyanivska metro station, where shops, kindergartens, and preschools were damaged.

"Last night, Russian strikes targeted four areas of Kyiv. Metro stations, shops, kindergartens, and preschools—all were hit hard by the Kremlin's deadly violence. As Europeans, we will continue to increase pressure on Vladimir Putin," the minister wrote.

Read more: Merz influenced Trump’s change in position on Putin - Wadephul