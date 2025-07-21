Germany closes in on deal with US for Patriots to Ukraine, says Bloomberg

Germany and the United States have moved closer to a final agreement on supplying Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

The agreement reportedly involves Germany transferring two Patriot batteries from its own reserves to Ukraine, while receiving replacements from U.S. industrial stocks.

An official announcement of the deal could come as soon as this week.

Bloomberg notes that Germany has already handed over three of its 12 systems to Ukraine and loaned two more to Poland. Berlin’s reserves now stand at seven systems. Therefore, Germany is prepared to transfer several more to Ukraine, provided the U.S. guarantees prompt replacements.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday, July 21, at the opening of the Ramstein meeting that "Germany will facilitate the swift delivery of five urgently needed Patriot systems." He added, "How we achieve this will be coordinated in close cooperation and in a spirit of mutual trust among partners in the coming days."

