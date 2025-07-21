Norway ready to pay for Patriot SAM systems delivery to Ukraine – PM Støre

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has confirmed intentions to fund the purchase of Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

Støre stated that Norway is ready to pay for the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine "and we are currently planning to do this in cooperation with Germany."

According to him, Germany and Norway must first receive guarantees for compensation for financing Ukraine’s air defense, so the final deal has yet to be concluded.

Støre also requested clarification from the U.S. on the status of Patriot deliveries to Ukraine.

"I believe President Trump’s statement about willingness to help is a good start, but it needs to be clearly defined. Once this is resolved, and I hope it will be soon, Norway is ready to share the costs," he assured.

