Occupiers attacked Kramatorsk at night and killed child

On the night of 22 July, the Russians hit a residential building in Kramatorsk with a KAB and killed a child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council.

The hit occurred in an apartment building, and a fire broke out.

As of 7:30 a.m., one person has been reported dead, a boy born in 2015.

Five other people were injured and are being provided with qualified medical care.

See more: Enemy struck Kramatorsk: more than 120 private homes were damaged. PHOTOS