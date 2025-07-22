Consequences of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, where 10-year-old child was killed. PHOTOS

On 22 July, at 04:40 a.m., Russian troops using a FAB-250 with an UMPC module conducted an air strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.















He recalls that a child born in 2015 was killed by the Russian strike, and 8 people were injured.

At least 3 multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.

The final consequences of Russian terror are currently being established.

See more: Enemy struck Kramatorsk: more than 120 private homes were damaged. PHOTOS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night, the occupiers attacked Kramatorsk and killed a child.