Consequences of enemy strike on Kramatorsk, where 10-year-old child was killed. PHOTOS
On 22 July, at 04:40 a.m., Russian troops using a FAB-250 with an UMPC module conducted an air strike on a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.
He recalls that a child born in 2015 was killed by the Russian strike, and 8 people were injured.
At least 3 multi-storey buildings and a kindergarten were damaged.
The final consequences of Russian terror are currently being established.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that at night, the occupiers attacked Kramatorsk and killed a child.
