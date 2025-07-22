Putin likely unfazed by US President Trump’s ultimatum - The Guardian

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin foresaw the deterioration of relations with the United States. He still considers the war in Ukraine a top priority.

According to Censor.NET, The Guardian writes about this.

It is noted that although Moscow considers the deterioration of relations with Trump regrettable, sources say that Putin has always intended to prioritise the war. He remains confident that Russian troops are gaining momentum and that Ukraine's resistance may soon break down.

"Moscow is disappointed and upset that it didn’t work out with Trump. But whatever expectations Putin might have had for a good relationship with Trump, it was always going to come second to his maximalist goals in Ukraine. For Putin, the invasion of Ukraine is existential," a former high-ranking Kremlin official said.

When Trump returned to the White House earlier this year, it initially seemed like a strategic opportunity for Putin - a chance to undermine NATO unity and sow doubt about the West's long-term commitment to Ukraine.

However, the "honeymoon" seems to have ended last week, according to The Guardian. Trump publicly expressed his disappointment with Putin's refusal to agree to a ceasefire.

"Trump seemed particularly aggrieved that his personal outreach to Putin – including six phone calls – had yielded nothing, a perceived personal slight for a leader known for his vanity," the publication states.

At the same time, a high-level former Kremlin official called the seemingly demonstrative bombardments of Ukrainian cities after the two leaders’ calls a "strategic mistake", arguing that Putin had misread Trump’s response.

"Putin didn’t go out of his way to humiliate Trump – but he certainly didn’t handle it wisely," - the source said.

However, many Russian officials and leading bloggers perceived Trump's threats as milder than expected, and presented them as effectively giving Putin a 50-day carte blanche.

"A lot can happen in 50 days – and Putin knows that. He sees Trump as emotional and susceptible to influence, Moscow will keep making overtures toward Washington. They don’t see this rift as irreversible," said another source within Russia’s top officials.

The former Kremlin official source said Putin was "obsessed" with not looking weak, and it was unlikely that he would soften his stance in the face of Trump’s threats.

And while there seemed to be a real willingness among ordinary Russians to end the war, it was no surprise to those who followed Putin closely that he rejected Trump's peace terms.

"Over 100,000 Russians died in this war. Putin simply cannot come home with anything less than what can be seen as a real victory," the former Kremlin official said.

