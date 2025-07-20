ENG
Trump and Putin may meet to finalize "some big agreements," but time has not come yet - Peskov

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may meet to finalize "some big agreements."

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Russian media.

However, according to him, the time for a meeting with Trump has not yet come, as there is "a lot of work to be done."

Read more: Merz influenced Trump’s change in position on Putin - Wadefuh

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl said that Merz had influenced Trump's change of heart on Putin.

Peskov Dmitry (396) Putin Volodymyr (3472) Trump Donald (1973)
