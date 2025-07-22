75 combat engagements recorded on front, 40 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day until 4:00 p.m., 75 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

The enemy launched artillery strikes from the territory of the Russian Federation on the areas of Kliusy in Chernihiv region; Bratenytsia, Prohres, Myropilske, Ukrainske, and Popivka in Sumy region; airstrikes also hit Yastrubyne and Hrafske in Sumy region.

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks, with one battle ongoing. The enemy also carried out seven airstrikes using 14 guided aerial bombs and conducted 148 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, fighting continues in the Zapadne area.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted twice during the day to advance toward our positions in the areas of Holubivka and Stepova Novoselivka. Defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attack, and another battle is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine enemy offensive actions in the areas of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, and Yampilivka, with three clashes still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy advanced seven times against our units’ positions in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day the enemy attempted to advance 40 times toward our positions near Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiivka. Six clashes continue to this day.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor launched two attacks near the settlement of Voskresenka.

Hostilities in the south

In the Prydniprovske direction, five enemy attempts to advance on Ukrainian unit positions were unsuccessful.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions at this time.