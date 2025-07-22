Russians shell Beryslav in Kherson region: 69-year-old man killed

On the morning of July 22, Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

As a result of the shelling, a 69-year-old local resident was killed. The man sustained fatal injuries.

Read more: Man killed in shelling of Sadove village in Kherson region - prosecutor’s office