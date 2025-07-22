Russians shell Beryslav in Kherson region: 69-year-old man killed
On the morning of July 22, Russian forces struck the city of Beryslav in the Kherson region.
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As a result of the shelling, a 69-year-old local resident was killed. The man sustained fatal injuries.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password