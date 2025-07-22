Svyrydenko and Vice PM for European Integration Kachka discuss NABU and SAPO legislative changes with Commissioner Kos

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Vice Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka held an online conversation with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos regarding the draft law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Kachka stated that the government is ready "to work with everyone — partners, civil society, experts — to ensure what is necessary for the rule of law." He said he discussed with Commissioner Kos the draft law, some provisions of which undermine the independence of Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies.

"Achieving reform goals in the areas of the rule of law and anti-corruption is impossible without trust within the anti-corruption system. The role of the Prosecutor General is especially important in this. Unity and joint work of all anti-corruption bodies is the key to success," Kachka noted.

The Vice Prime Minister for European Integration also said that "all obligations within the EU accession negotiations, including those outlined in the Transformation Roadmaps, remain valid and will be fully implemented."

European Commissioner Kos also reported on her conversation with representatives of the Ukrainian government:

"An open discussion with Yulia Svyrydenko and Taras Kachka. I expressed serious concerns regarding recent developments in the rule of law, especially the amendments adopted to the law on NABU and SAP. We will continue cooperating with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms and advancing its path toward the EU," Kos wrote on social media platform X.

Recall that on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law 12414, which effectively eliminates the independence of NABU and SAPO.