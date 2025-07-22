Mirage-2000 fighter jet experienced aviation equipment failure during mission; pilot ejected – Air Force
On the evening of July 22, 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, an aviation equipment failure occurred.
This was reported by the Air Force, as relayed by Censor.NET.
The pilot reported the situation to the flight commander.
"He then acted skillfully, as required in crisis situations, and successfully ejected. The search and rescue team located the pilot; his condition is stable. No casualties on the ground. A special commission has been appointed to determine the causes of the aviation incident," the statement reads.
