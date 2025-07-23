Mirage-2000 crash in Ukraine: pilot took plane away from settlement - Ihnat

A Mirage-2000 fighter jet donated by France crashed during a flight on July 22. The pilot managed to take the plane to safety and eject.

This was reported by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

"The pilot of the Mirage-2000 worked competently in a crisis situation, it was impossible to save the plane, but the pilot did everything to direct the plane to a safe place, away from the settlement!

We ask the media and specialized experts not to jump to premature conclusions. This happens to equipment in the sky, and the causes will be investigated. Such events are not uncommon in the world. The main thing is that he is alive and well and without any consequences on the ground! Let's keep the line!" he said.

As a reminder, on the evening of July 22, 2025, during a flight mission on a Mirage-2000 fighter jet, the aircraft failed.

