Enemy strikes industrial enterprise in Kramatorsk with drones
Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, came under enemy fire at night, the industrial zone of the city was hit.
This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, Russian troops, on July 23 at 00:05 at night, using four UAVs, struck at one of the city's enterprises.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Experts are currently establishing the consequences of the damage.
