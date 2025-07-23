ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11888 visitors online
News Result of the work of the air force
647 1

Russia launched 71 UAVs over Ukraine. 45 targets neutralized, 26 hits - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Shahid Attack July 23, 2025 How many targets were shot down?

On the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers launched 71 UAVs of various types into Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

The launches were recorded from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - occupied Crimea.

The Dnipropeetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions are under attack.

"As of 09:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 27 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and center of the country. In addition, 18 UAVs were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

26 UAVs were hit in 14 locations, and downed (wreckage) were found in 5 locations," the statement said.

Read more: Czechia to help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense against drones, says Fiala

Атака шахедів 23 липня 2025 року Скільки цілей збито

Author: 

shoot out (14193) Anti-aircraft warfare (1611) Air forces (1594)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 