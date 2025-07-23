Russia launched 71 UAVs over Ukraine. 45 targets neutralized, 26 hits - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of July 23, the Russian occupiers launched 71 UAVs of various types into Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
The launches were recorded from the directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Chauda - occupied Crimea.
The Dnipropeetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions are under attack.
"As of 09:00 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 27 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, east and center of the country. In addition, 18 UAVs were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
26 UAVs were hit in 14 locations, and downed (wreckage) were found in 5 locations," the statement said.
