Ukraine may not receive Patriots announced by Trump until spring 2026 - Spiegel

Patriot air defense systems, which Donald Trump promised to give to Ukraine, will arrive no earlier than spring 2026.

This was reported by Spiegel, Censor.NET informs.

Spiegel notes that according to US President Donald Trump's plan, countries that have such weapons are ready to give them away now, and other countries will pay for them.

The Trump administration believes that European allies should hand over systems from their military stockpiles and then receive replacements. The American company RTX Corporation will move them to the front of the line for delivery.

Sources said that Germany will be able to receive the Patriot battery no sooner than in eight months. Only after that will Ukraine be able to receive the SAM.

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would supply Ukraine with two Patriots if the United States guarantees their replacement within 8 months.