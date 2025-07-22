Germany to supply Ukraine with two Patriots if US guarantees replacement within 8 months – Pistorius

Germany is ready to deliver two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine on the condition that they are quickly replaced by the United States.

This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, according to Censor.NET citing Der Standard.

"We can transfer two systems from our arsenals, but not if we do not have reliable guarantees for their replacement within, say, six to eight months," he explained.

According to Pistorius, this is related to maintaining the operational and training capabilities of the Bundeswehr.

"We will lose the ability to train if, due to the absence of systems, we cannot conduct exercises for a year, a year and a half, or even two years," he emphasized.

Currently, according to him, the German government is exploring options that would allow the transfer of Patriots to Ukraine.

"At the moment, we are seeking solutions that would allow us to partially identify Patriot systems in Europe. It’s not hopeless, but a mandatory condition is that countries that possess them are ready to transfer them now so others can pay for them, and they can get to Ukraine," the German Defense Minister added.

