Situation in Kupiansk is extremely difficult, about 1,300 residents remain in area – RMA

From the Kupiansk direction, 54 people were evacuated over the past day, but about 1,300 residents remain, with the situation in the city described as extremely difficult.

According to Censor.NET, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (RMA) head Oleh Syniehubov said this during the "United News" broadcast.

"The situation in Kupiansk is extremely severe. Russian forces continuously attack the city with FPV drones, shelling any area. The enemy strikes civilian infrastructure, which is currently impossible to restore. Water supply is absent; electricity is still available for now," the report states.

It notes that 54 people were evacuated yesterday from the Kupiansk direction, but about 1,300 residents remain.

"We urge people to leave because staying in Kupiansk is a direct threat to life," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

It is also emphasized that in the Kupiansk, Izium, and Lozova districts, the enemy deliberately shells agricultural machinery and sets fields on fire. Farmers are harvesting the crops with heroic efforts.

