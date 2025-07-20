Russians strike Kupiansk with aircraft: six people injured. PHOTOS

On 20 July, Russian troops conducted air strikes on the town of Kupiansk and the village of Starovirovka in the Kharkiv region, causing injuries.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, at about 10:50 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched an air strike on the city of Kupiansk. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. Two men were injured, and two women were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

Around the same time, the enemy carried out a series of air attacks on the village of Starovirovka, Kupiansk district. According to preliminary data, three FAB-250s from the UMPC were used by tactical aircraft to strike the village.

At least 15 households and the village council building were damaged. A 65-year-old man and a 25-year-old girl were injured and suffered acute shock.





