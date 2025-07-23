Russians attacked two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: farm and power line damaged

On July 23, Russian forces struck the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day, resulting in damage.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, cited by Censor.NET.

According to the report, in the Nikopol area, the enemy fired artillery, deployed FPV drones, and dropped a munition from a UAV during the day. The attacks targeted the Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.



As a result, a private house was damaged. A utility building was destroyed by fire. An electric power line was also affected.

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor struck the Mezhova community with a drone, damaging a farm.

It is reported that there were no casualties or injuries anywhere.

