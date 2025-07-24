ENG
News UAV attack on Odesa
Sandu condemned the shelling of Odesa by Russians: Barbaric act of terror against civilian population

Consequences of the attack on Odesa

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has condemned tonight's Russian attack on Odesa, in particular the Privoz market.

Sandu wrote about this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The heart of Odesa, the Privoz market, is in ruins after another brutal Russian attack. Moldovans know its voices, its smells, its spirit. We mourn with Ukraine," she wrote.

Sandu also emphasized that Moldova condemns another "barbaric act of terror against civilians."

Санду про обстріл росіянами Одеси

Last night, Russia struck at the civilian infrastructure of the Odesa region, including seaports, transportation hubs, and residential areas.

Logistics facilities, railroad rolling stock, houses in the city, and buildings in the historic center were hit.

