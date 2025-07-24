Young men turning 17 this year must register for military service by July 31 – TCR

By July 31, male citizens turning 17 in the year of registration must register for military service.

This was announced by the Chernihiv TCR and SS (Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support), reports Censor.NET.

The registration is carried out by entering relevant data into the Unified State Register of conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service through:

Electronic identification and updating personal data via the electronic cabinet for conscripts, those liable for service, and reservists, according to procedures set by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine;

Personal visit to the district (city) Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support with submission of required documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"It is emphasized that registration for conscription is not equivalent to conscription into military service! Rather, registration is conducted to assess available human resources, determine educational levels, and study personal qualities of citizens.

Citizens serving sentences in penal institutions or subjected to compulsory medical measures are exempt from conscription registration," the TCR stated.

Citizens who fail to register within the specified period will only be registered after a personal visit to the district (city) TCR and SS.

