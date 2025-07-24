Shmyhal and Kubilius discuss Defense Forces’ needs, EU military support, and military industrial complex innovations

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held talks with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Shmyhal reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

The parties discussed the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and possible ways to strengthen military support from EU countries and institutions.

"Great attention was paid to innovative developments in the military industrial complex. In particular, I thanked for the launch of the joint EU initiative BraveTech EU worth €100 million to develop defense innovations. We expect active EU involvement in financing such startups," the minister noted.

Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine’s participation in the SAFE initiative should become one of the key tools for quickly strengthening our defense capabilities.

"I am grateful to Andrius Kubilius for his personal dedication and leadership in supporting our fight for Ukraine’s future and the security of all Europe," added the defense minister.

