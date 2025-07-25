Rubio criticizes Macron for plans to recognize Palestine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to recognize the Palestinian state irresponsible.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The United States strongly rejects Emmanuel Macron's plan to recognize the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly. This irresponsible decision will only play into Hamas' propaganda and delay peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of the events of October 7," he said.

Earlier, Macron promised that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state at a UN conference in September.

