40 OSCE countries initiate investigation into torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians - Coordination Headquarters

The Netherlands, together with 40 OSCE countries, is initiating an independent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

To do this, it is planned to use the OSCE Moscow Mechanism, an instrument adopted in 1991 to monitor and respond to human rights violations in OSCE member states.

The special procedure allows for the establishment of expert missions or the appointment of rapporteurs to investigate the situation in a particular country, who, based on the results of their work, publish a report and recommendations for the country's authorities, the OSCE and the international community on possible options for responding to the identified problems.

"The Netherlands and its partner countries contribute to establishing the truth and bringing to justice for Russia's war crimes in Ukraine," said Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp.

Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian aggression, the OSCE Moscow Mechanism has been used to investigate violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, war crimes and crimes against humanity, deportation of children from the occupied territories of Ukraine, as well as arbitrary detention of civilian Ukrainians in the occupied territories by representatives of the Russian army and the occupation administration.

The application of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism helps to determine the real scale of Russian crimes and establish facts that will certainly be taken into account when bringing Russians to justice in Ukrainian and foreign courts, the International Criminal Court and the future Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

