Restricting anti-corruption institutions will be significant step back for Ukraine - Dutch Foreign Minister Veldkamp

Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp emphasized that anti-corruption institutions are vital for Ukraine on its reform path.

He said this in the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Their restriction would be a significant step backward. Protecting the independence of these institutions and further progress in the rule of law remain key to Ukraine's EU accession process," he emphasized.

On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NACB Director Semen Kryvonos urged the president not to sign the bill, as it would make NACB and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NACB and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure would work. On July 23, the law on limiting the powers of the NACB and the SAPO came into force.

