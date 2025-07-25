Another group of children brought back from Russian-occupied territories

Another group of children has been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories as part of President Zelenskyy’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President.

"Each of these stories is a testament to strength and unbreakable spirit. Among the rescued are: a 13-year-old girl who was forbidden to speak Ukrainian at school; a boy who was taken to Russia but whose mother managed to bring him back despite numerous obstacles; a teenager who withdrew into himself due to pressure and propaganda; and a child who was afraid to even mention the name of their country," the statement reads.

See more: Kellogg visits memorial to children killed in Kyiv: "Killings must stop". PHOTOS

It is noted that all the children are now safe, reunited with their families, and back on free Ukrainian soil.