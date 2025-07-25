Russians shell Donetsk region: 2 killed, 6 wounded

Two killed, six wounded in today’s attacks in the Donetsk region

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Russian forces attacked Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad using FPV drones. A 50-year-old man was killed and another wounded in Pokrovsk, while a 65-year-old man was killed in Myrnohrad.

"Kostiantynivka came under artillery fire — four people sustained severe injuries. Four private houses, two apartment buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Druzhkivka was shelled twice — one person has been reported wounded. A total of 39 private houses, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged," the Regional Military Administration stated.

