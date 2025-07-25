Unmanned Systems Forces strike 710 enemy targets within 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the 24–25 July period, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 710 unique targets of Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the USF press service, according to Censor.NET.

Among the targets hit were:

173 enemy personnel, of which 93 were eliminated;

79 vehicles and 26 motorcycles;

16 artillery systems, 5 tanks, and 4 armored vehicles.

Additionally, 20 enemy UAVs (types "copter" and "wing") were destroyed, and 11 UAV operator launch sites were struck.

In total, from July 1 to July 25, 19,032 targets have been destroyed or damaged, including 4,079 enemy personnel.

