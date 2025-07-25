US plans to discuss future nuclear disarmament prospects with Russia – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would like to prepare a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START or START III) between the United States and Russia, which expires in early 2026.

Trump made the remarks during a conversation with journalists on July 25, reports Censor.NET.

When asked if he supported further nuclear arms reductions globally, the U.S. leader answered affirmatively.

"I would like that. But this (the treaty’s expiration - ed.) is a problem for the whole world. You know, we have limits, and they, as you know, have limits on nuclear weapons. We don’t want this agreement to expire. We’re starting to work on it," Trump said.

The American president added that the treaty’s imminent expiration is "a big problem for the whole world."

Reference

The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is one of the main agreements between the United States and the USSR, and later Russia, concerning the control of nuclear weapons in both countries.

It was signed between Russia and the United States in 2010. This is the third treaty between the two largest nuclear powers and will remain in effect until 2026.

The first such agreement was signed by Washington with the USSR in the summer of 1991, and the second with Russia in 1993. The agreements stipulate that Russia and the U.S. will jointly reduce their nuclear warheads and potential nuclear delivery systems—from missiles to strategic bombers.

The primary means of verification under the treaty are bilateral inspections. The last meeting of the bilateral consultative commission took place in Geneva in October 2021.

