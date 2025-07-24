EU has once again called on China not to support Russia’s military-industrial complex

During the EU-China summit, European Union leaders called on Beijing not to provide any assistance to the Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission, according to Censor.NET.

"The EU reiterated its calls on China not to provide any material support that would sustain Russia's military-industrial base. The EU called on China to use its influence to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter," the statement said.

The European Union also stressed that the supply of North Korean troops and weapons to support Russia's war against Ukraine "poses significant risks to security in Europe and East Asia."

It also stated that Russia's aggression is "not only an existential threat to Ukraine, but also to global security."

Earlier, China stated that other countries should not influence its relations with Russia, as their cooperation is not directed against third parties.

Read more: China must influence Russia to respect UN Charter and stop its military aggression against Ukraine - Costa