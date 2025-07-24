China must influence Russia to respect UN Charter and stop its military aggression against Ukraine - Costa

President of the European Council Antonio Costa in his opening remarks at the EU-China summit called on China to influence Russia to end the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the European Council.

"We call on China, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, to use its influence on Russia to ensure that it respects the UN Charter and stops its military aggression against Ukraine," the president of the European Council said.

Costa emphasized the need to uphold the fundamental values enshrined in the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and respect for internationally recognized borders.

Given that the EU and China are major global players with the most powerful economies, he emphasized the importance of shared responsibility for maintaining a rules-based world order and addressing global challenges.

Read more: Trump admits possibility of meeting with Putin in China

"We have different political and economic systems. We do not always see eye to eye. However, we have a common interest in developing constructive and stable relations based on respect for the rules-based international order," Costa said.

He emphasized the need to make concrete progress on trade and economic issues, as both sides want a balanced and mutually beneficial relationship.

Costa called on China to work together to develop solutions to common global problems and serve the cause of global peace.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia buys engines for drones from China under the guise of refrigerators - Reuters