Russians launch strike UAVs on Ukraine – Air Force

On the evening of July 25, Russian invaders launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

The first groups of enemy UAVs were detected in the north.

Kharkiv region — threat of strike UAVs, reported at 7:39 p.m.

Sumy region — groups of UAVs spotted near Shostka heading toward Konotop, reported at 8:13 p.m.

Several UAV groups moving through Sumy region toward Chernihiv region, reported at 8:21 p.m.

Strike UAVs are moving along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions, heading toward Poltava region, reported at 8:35 p.m.

