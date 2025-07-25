ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russia fired two ballistic missiles and 61 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 54 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

Attack on July 25, 2025 How many targets did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of July 25, the Russian occupiers fired 2 ballistic missiles and 61 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, 2 Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles from the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and 61 UAVs from the directions of: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09.00, the air defense shot down/suppressed 54 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north and east of the country.

7 UAVs were hit in 4 locations, and the downed ones fell (wreckage) in 2 locations," the statement said.

