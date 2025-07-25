Ukraine calls on UN Security Council to adopt resolution on immediate ceasefire

At a UN Security Council meeting, Ukraine called for the adoption of a resolution demanding an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire in Russia’s war.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"It has been 136 days since the United States proposed a full and unconditional ceasefire. Ukraine accepted the proposal and has consistently demonstrated its readiness for diplomatic engagement," said Khrystyna Haiovyshyn, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN.

According to her, Ukraine remains open "to any format that offers a path toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace."

At the same time, Haiovyshyn noted that "the Russian regime continues to display blatant contempt for diplomacy, consistently rejects credible peace proposals, and ignores repeated calls for a full and unconditional ceasefire."

She urged the United States and the international community to intensify coordinated pressure on the regime in Moscow and its military-industrial complex, "as well as on those around the world who support and enable Russia’s war of aggression."

A full, immediate, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire for at least 30 days remains the essential first step, the Ukrainian diplomat stressed, adding that it is "the foundation for ending the war of aggression, rebuilding trust, and launching constructive negotiations."

Haiovyshyn recalled that during the most recent meeting in Istanbul on July 23, Ukraine clearly supported such a ceasefire. She also emphasized the importance of holding a high-level summit between world leaders. "Ukraine is ready to convene such a meeting by the end of August," she noted.

She believes the Security Council is meant to play a decisive role at this stage. The diplomat expressed a "clear position on the urgent need to end hostilities as the first step toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter."

Haiovyshyn urged the Security Council to "immediately adopt a resolution demanding an immediate, complete, and unconditional ceasefire." Ukraine strongly calls on all UNSC members to support and take part in advancing this crucial initiative, "thus demonstrating a firm commitment to ending the war of aggression launched by the Russian Federation," the deputy envoy added.

