We managed to thwart Russian plan regarding Sumy region, we are blocking enemy’s advance, and we are replenishing exchange fund - Zelenskyy

Today, on July 26, 2025, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi. It was about the frontline and our active and long-range actions on Russian territory.

"Special attention is paid to the Pokrovske direction. Over the last day alone, there were 51 fierce clashes there. Ukrainian troops are defending their positions, and every kill of the occupiers is very valuable. Our active actions in the Sumy region continue, and I am grateful to each unit that is gradually pushing Russian forces out," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, he thanked the chief of staff for disrupting the Russian plan for the Sumy region.

"Although this region of ours remains one of the priority areas for the enemy, our forces invariably block Russian attempts to move deeper into the Sumy region from the border. Over the past week, there have also been results in replenishing the exchange fund for Ukraine. We continue to act on Russian territory," the head of state added.

According to him, they also discussed in detail the needs of our units - specific weapons, the supply of which should be increased. Next week, Zelenskyy will discuss this with his partners.

"I have given separate tasks to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to attract external financing for the production of drones. This year's drone production will significantly exceed the figures expected at the beginning of the year.

There was a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service: an analysis of the application of sanctions against Russia, key results, key priorities. The sanctions have slowed down Russia's economic potential very significantly, and we have chosen areas that can have an additional painful impact on the aggressor," he adds.

"Today there was a report from the head of the DIU - without details, but the aggressor will feel everything exactly as it should. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy summarized.